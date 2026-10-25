Dr Inayatullah Faizi’s Travelogue in Khowar Language Launched

CHITRAL: The first travelogue in the Khowar language, titled Sail Doviyo, was officially launched at a ceremony held at the Chitral Press Club on Sunday. The book has been written by renowned writer and researcher Dr Inayatullah Faizi, who has received the Pride of Performance award.

Lower Chitral District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Khalid Khan, recipient of the Tamgha-e-Shujaat, was the chief guest, while noted intellectual Professor Mumtaz Hussain presided over the ceremony.

Speakers, including Saleh Wali Azad, Zahoor-ul-Haq Danish, Fareed Ahmad Raza, Javed Iqbal Javed, Maulana Khaliq-uz-Zaman, Zahiruddin, Safiullah Asifi, Muhammad Irfan Irfan and Shahzada Tanveer-ul-Mulk, praised the author and his remarkable literary achievement.

They said Sail Doviyo possesses the essential qualities of an excellent travelogue and keeps readers engaged from beginning to end. The book offers a vivid account of the geographical features, history and cultures of Italy, Spain and Qatar, countries visited by the author during a stay of two months and ten days.

The speakers expressed confidence that the travelogue would secure a prominent place in the history of Khowar and regional literature.

Addressing the gathering, DPO Muhammad Khalid Khan said Khowar, the native language of Chitral, was rich and versatile enough to accommodate all major forms of literature. He described Dr Faizi’s work as an example of the language’s literary maturity and modern development.

He also stressed the need to use language and literature as effective tools to promote peace, tolerance and brotherhood and to counter extremism in society.

The ceremony was jointly organised by the Chitral Press Club and the literary organisation MIER, which also published the book.

At the conclusion, participants appreciated Dr Inayatullah Faizi’s contributions to the promotion of Khowar language and literature. They described the publication of the first Khowar travelogue as a milestone in Chitral’s literary history. .. Source