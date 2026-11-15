“Yomoon Ki Hoi Chetrari Goi”: The Annual Winter Exodus from Chitral

CHITRAL: Every November, as winter begins to tighten its grip on Chitral, a familiar migration starts. Chitralis suddenly discover all sorts of reasons to leave their beloved valley and head south towards warmer abodes such as Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore and even Karachi.

Some leave for business, others for education, medical reasons or simply to escape the freezing temperatures. Whatever the excuse, the direction is usually the same: southwards!

But here is the interesting part. Come spring, when the snow begins to melt and the valley dresses itself in the colours of flowers and greenery, the same people cannot wait to return. Suddenly, every road seems to lead them back to the land of their heart’s desire- Chitral.

It is almost as if Chitralis have a seasonal love affair with their homeland: they run away from its winters but cannot resist its springs and summers. When Shandur festival is about to begin, all household servants in the cities come up with “emergencies” at home and become restless to head north at any cost.

Perhaps this is what makes Chitral so special. One may leave the valley for months, but a part of the heart always stays behind.

The accompanying video, presented beautifully in the Khowar language, captures this familiar Chitrali phenomenon with humour and affection. .. CN report, 15 Nov 2026