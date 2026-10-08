Does KP Need Better Governance Or Continuous Protests?

CHITRAL: For more than a decade, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have placed their political trust in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). This trust is not only about winning elections. It is also a mandate to solve the province’s problems, improve law and order, create jobs, strengthen institutions and promote economic growth.

However, much of the province’s politics in recent years has been dominated by protests, sit-ins, long marches and political confrontation with the federal government. Peaceful protest is a democratic right, but an important question remains: Is it in the public interest for a provincial government to remain deeply involved in protest politics?

Continuous political activity can take attention away from day-to-day governance. A provincial government is expected to focus on development projects, law and order, health, education, employment and public services.

Protests and road blockages have a direct impact on businesses and ordinary people. When transport is disrupted, the supply of goods is delayed, traders do not receive supplies, daily wage workers lose income and small businesses suffer. Higher transport costs are eventually added to the prices of goods, affecting ordinary consumers as well.

Political instability can also discourage investors. When businesses face uncertainty, investors may hesitate to establish hotels, factories, warehouses, transport companies and other businesses. The problem is even more serious for remote areas such as Chitral and Dir, which depend heavily on limited road links.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is already facing serious challenges, including terrorism and other emergencies. In such circumstances, the repeated use of police and government resources for political activities also raises important questions about priorities.

The right to protest must be respected, but the rights of ordinary citizens and the economic interests of the province must also be protected. The provincial government should maintain a clear distinction between political struggle and the responsibilities of government.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa does not need more political confrontation. It needs stability, peace, jobs, investment, better infrastructure and effective governance. The people want a safe and prosperous province. It is time for the provincial leadership to shift its focus from the streets to the Secretariat, from confrontation to dialogue, and from protest politics to governance. .. Bashir Hussain Azad, 08 Oct 2026