Chitral Youth Encouraged to Protect Endangered Wildlife

A community awareness campaign has highlighted the important role of young people in protecting wildlife in Chitral. The event was organised by the Seen Village Conservation Committee and the Chitral Wildlife Division at the Tooshi-Shasha Community Managed Game Reserve. The reserve is famous for the flare-horned markhor and other mountain wildlife. However, illegal hunting and the loss of natural habitats pose serious threats to these animals.

Local artists took part in the campaign by drawing pictures of wildlife using canvas and charcoal. Each artwork carried a message about the importance of protecting animals and preserving their natural habitats. Organisers used art to help young people develop a stronger connection with nature.

Officials stressed that wildlife conservation cannot succeed without the active support of local communities. They urged young people to take responsibility for protecting endangered species and preventing illegal hunting.

Chitral Assistant Commissioner Adnan Haider Malooki attended the event as chief guest, while Divisional Forest Officer Rizwanullah Yousafzai was also present.

The organisers said that involving local communities is essential because their cooperation can help ensure the survival of wildlife in the region. Prizes and certificates were awarded to participating artists and young people in recognition of their efforts.

The campaign aimed to encourage the younger generation to take an active role in conserving Chitral’s rich natural heritage for future generations. .. Source