Do We Have a Soulless Government?

.. by Javed Khan

Our present government is finding it difficult to meet government expenses because of myriad reasons and is continuously passing the burden on to the public through higher energy costs, electricity, gas and petrol. This is making it highly unpopular politically adding to its unrepresentative label.

UpTo a point one can sympathize with their predicament because the ongoing war in the Gulf is affecting the world economy at large and despite our government’s efforts at peacekeeping there is no let up. However a little bit of shame which is said to be a leash on the soul could go a long way in easing the overall burden.

The Punjab CM celebrated her daughter’s wedding recently and the bride’s turnout decked in jewelry which going by social media reports was in the range of billions, before this extravaganza which was attended by everyone, didn’t the CM bear in mind the public anger , the unfathomable pain of mothers who lost their babies in a fire in the largest government hospital in the capital, prior to that the same worthy CM flew on a private visit to London by executive jet , the jury is still out on that expense.

the PML recently held a party meeting in Changlagali where NS held court , the PM , CM along with every bigwig of the party was in attendance, pictures of that gathering viral on social media brought out the stark difference in how our elite live compared to the poverty stricken masses who are being advised to show austerity.

It would be illuminating to know what that party cost in fuel , protocol and hosting such a gathering of luminaries. Pakistan’s total revenue is around 15 trillions, half through direct taxes and half through indirect taxes which are paid by all including those who have no source of earnings, 5 trillions come through state bank profits and levy on fuel and energy and all this income is spent on defence and government expenses .

To pay for any development infrastructure, education and health besides debt repayment is borne through new loans but despite this scenario our government elite live as if Pakistan’s coffers are full of riches, everyone in grade 20 and above ride in expensive SUVs preceded and followed by at least 2 double cabins , their offices whether attended or not are kept air-conditioned, their vehicles while waiting keep their engines running to maintain a cool environment for sahibs .

Please in God’s name have some shame, we can’t afford political instability which is bound to happen when the public becomes desperate and mere gimmickry and slogans can delay the inevitable but not stop the tsunami.

The government must do some soul searching and correction sooner than later, the responsibility for corruption and insecurity lies squarely at our government’s doorstep, the remedy is known but sadly our movers and shakers can only see self interest and are not willing to make the corrections . I love Pakistan and my heart bleeds when I see what is unfolding in our beautiful country. .. Javed Khan, 16 Sep 2026