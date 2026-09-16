Lump sum Pension Payment: A Reform More Important Than New Provinces

Pakistan’s pension system has swollen into a fiscal monster. In the 2026–27 federal budget, pensions consumed Rs. 1.17 trillion — Rs. 822 billion for military and Rs. 272 billion for civilian retirees. This makes pensions the fourth largest expense after debt servicing (Rs. 8,054 billion), defence (Rs. 3,000 billion), and payments to IPPs. Such weight is unsustainable for a struggling economy.

The monthly pension model is riddled with inefficiency. A vast bureaucracy is required to process payments, verify beneficiaries, and maintain records. This machinery costs billions, yet still produces delays, errors, and corruption. Ghost pensioners thrive in the shadows of this system. The question is obvious: why continue with a model that drains resources and breeds malpractice?

Countries like India, Malaysia, Thailand, HongKong, Turkey, Newzealand, Australia, Chile Switzerland and so many others have shown a cleaner path: lump‑sum pensions. Retirees receive their entitlement in one go, freeing the government from endless monthly obligations. For the state, liabilities are settled upfront, administrative costs shrink, and corruption is cut off at the root. For pensioners, financial independence is restored. They can deposit their lump sum in banks or National Savings Centers etc, earning monthly profit plus principal security.

Of course, managing a lump sum requires responsibility. That is where the government must step in with financial literacy programs -teaching retirees how to budget, invest safely, and avoid exploitation. A week long compulsory money management course must be administered to the pensioners before they recieve their money. With guidance, pensioners will not only secure their future but also contribute to the economy through savings and investments.

Pakistan cannot afford half‑measures. A one‑time pension system is not just an economic reform; it is a moral one. It restores dignity to retirees, cuts waste, and strengthens the state. The time for bold reform is now.

A question may arise as to from where will Pakistan get the money to pay pension in lumpsome?. The answer is simple: from where it is getting to pay it on monthly basis. Instead of death by a thousand cuts, it is better to bleed once and then recover fully. .. CN report, 16 Sep 2026