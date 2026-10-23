Chitral’s Roads: Put the Contractor’s Name on the Board, Not the Politician’s

CHITRAL: The poor condition of roads in Chitral has been a forever-standing problem. Many roads deteriorate far too quickly after construction, leaving people to suffer from dust, potholes, damaged vehicles and difficult journeys. Questions are often raised about the quality of construction, the use of public funds and the accountability of contractors responsible for the work.

Whenever a road is inaugurated, we often see large signboards displaying the names and photographs of politicians or other dignitaries who performed the ceremony. But what about the people who actually constructed the road? And what about the money spent on it?

An interesting suggestion was made some time ago: instead of giving all the publicity to those who inaugurate roads (who hardly have any contribution towards it) the government should display the name of the contractor, the total cost of construction, and the date of completion on a permanent board at the beginning of every road project.

This simple step could make a real difference. People would know who was responsible for building a particular road and how much public money was spent on it. If a road constructed at a high cost remains in good condition for years, the contractor deserves recognition. If it develops potholes and cracks soon after completion, people would know whom to question.

Such boards would also encourage healthy competition among contractors. Those who deliver good-quality work would earn public respect, while those who compromise on standards would find it harder to hide behind official files and paperwork.

Of course, displaying names alone is not enough. The government must also ensure independent quality inspections, enforce construction standards and take strict action against those who use substandard materials or misuse public funds.

Public money deserves public accountability. Roads are built with taxpayers’ money, not with the personal funds of politicians or contractors. The public has every right to know who received the contract, how much was spent and whether the work was worth the cost.

It is time to replace publicity boards with accountability boards. Chitral needs roads that last, not signboards that glorify people while the roads beneath them fall apart. .. CN report, 23 Oct 2026