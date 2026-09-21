Chitral PTI Holds Strong Protest Against Arrest of MPA

CHITRAL: Hundreds of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers took to the streets in Chitral town to protest against the arrest of MPA Fateh-ul-Mulk Ali Nasir, a member of the former royal family. They demanded his immediate release.

The protest rally was led by Senator Falak Naz, party secretary Syed Fareed Jan, Naveed Ahmad Baig, Shahid Ahmad, Haroon Khan, Hayat-ur-Rehman, Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Qasim, Nabig Sharakat, Nazir Ahmad, Shah Zeb Alam and other local leaders.

The protesters raised slogans against the government and marched to the Chitral Press Club, where PTI leaders addressed a large press conference.

Main points of the press conference

Condemnation of the arrest: The leaders strongly condemned the arrest of Fateh-ul-Mulk Ali Nasir, saying that he is an elected representative of more than 30,000 people. They described his arrest as a serious example of injustice and political repression, which they said could not be accepted.

Islamabad march on September 27: The leaders said arrests and alleged political pressure could not weaken the spirit of PTI workers. They said party workers would reach Islamabad on September 27 to demand the release of their leader, Imran Khan.

Criticism of the government: The leaders expressed serious concern over what they described as growing lawlessness. They alleged that even the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been made to disappear. They said such treatment had not even been seen during some periods of military rule in the country.

Commitment to Imran Khan’s release: Senator Falak Naz said Imran Khan is a source of hope for Pakistan’s poor people and a major leader of the Muslim world. She said attempts to remove him from the political scene would not succeed and that the era of a government based on force and repression was coming to an end.

PTI leaders demanded the immediate and unconditional release of MPA Fateh-ul-Mulk Ali Nasir. They said that if one Fateh-ul-Mulk was arrested, millions of people across the country were ready to come out in his support. .. by Bashir Hussain Azad, 21 Sept 2026