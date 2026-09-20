Why Swat Needs Women at the Table

Environmental problems can quickly become problems of health, livelihoods, fairness and peace. When water sources are polluted, forests damaged or resources become scarce, disagreements can grow between communities.

A recent five-day training programme in Swat helped 20 women and 20 men understand the links between environmental justice and peacebuilding. The programme, supported by UNDP Pakistan and implemented by Hashoo Foundation, focused on community dialogue, mediation, advocacy and peaceful ways of addressing environmental grievances.

The training showed that environmental complaints should not always lead to confrontation. Communities can document problems, collect evidence and approach institutions such as the Environmental Protection Agency and Environmental Protection Tribunal.

Women are particularly affected by issues such as water shortages, poor sanitation, waste and environmental health. Yet they are often missing from decision-making forums. Women should not be treated only as beneficiaries. They should have a meaningful role in identifying problems, engaging institutions and helping find solutions.

Insider mediation can also help communities resolve disputes peacefully. It encourages listening, understanding different interests and finding common ground without immediately blaming either side.

Protecting Swat’s rivers, forests and mountains requires cooperation between citizens, government, civil society, elders, media and other community leaders – Women need more than an invitation to the table. They need a real voice .. Source