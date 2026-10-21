China Used More Cement in Three Years Than the US Did in a Century

Between 2011 and 2013, China consumed approximately 6.4 billion metric tons of cement. This was more than the roughly 4.4 billion metric tons used by the United States throughout the entire 20th century. In other words, China consumed more cement in just three years than America used in 100 years.

The figures are astonishing and offer a glimpse into the extraordinary scale of China’s construction boom. Over the past few decades, China has built entire cities, millions of apartments, modern highways, bridges, skyscrapers and massive infrastructure projects. Areas that were once open land have been transformed into busy urban centres, changing the country’s landscape at an incredible speed.

However, this rapid development has also created problems. In some parts of China, apartment buildings were constructed faster than people could buy or occupy them. Entire residential districts remained underoccupied, while unfinished apartment towers became symbols of a property boom that eventually ran into serious financial difficulties.

The experience highlights an important lesson: constructing buildings and creating thriving communities are two different things. A successful city needs more than concrete and steel. It also needs people, employment opportunities, schools, hospitals, transport and other essential services.

There is also an environmental cost to such large-scale construction. Cement production consumes considerable energy and releases significant amounts of carbon dioxide, contributing to climate change. The extraction and transportation of raw materials place additional pressure on natural resources.

China’s construction boom demonstrates humanity’s extraordinary ability to transform the planet. However, it also raises an important question: should development be measured by the number of buildings constructed, or by the quality of life they provide?

Building quickly may demonstrate engineering power, but building wisely requires planning, balance and an understanding of people’s actual needs. The real achievement is not simply to build more, but to build better. .. from a post on FB .. Source