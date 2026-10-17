Canadian Welfare Foundation Organises Mass Wedding in Chitral

CHITRAL: Al-Rehman Welfare Foundation Canada organised a dignified mass wedding ceremony in Lower Chitral, bringing 19 deserving couples together in marriage. Lower Chitral District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Khalid Khan (PSP) attended the ceremony as a special guest.

Addressing the gathering, DPO Muhammad Khalid Khan warmly appreciated the initiative taken by Al-Rehman Welfare Foundation Canada. He said that organising mass weddings was a highly commendable and blessed welfare initiative that not only helped reduce the financial burden on deserving families but also provided them with an opportunity to begin a happy new chapter in their lives.

He further said that supporting needy and deserving members of society was a moral and collective responsibility. Such welfare initiatives promoted mutual love, compassion, brotherhood and cooperation within the community.

The DPO congratulated the foundation’s management on successfully organising the event and expressed hope that it would continue its mission of serving humanity with the same spirit and dedication in the future.

The ceremony concluded with prayers and best wishes for the newlywed couples, wishing them a happy and prosperous married life.. Source