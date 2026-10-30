Bill Gates Wants to Dim The Sun

Billionaire Bill Gates is supporting scientific research into an unusual idea to fight global warming: reducing the amount of sunlight reaching the Earth.

The idea, known as solar geoengineering, is quite simple. Scientists want to find out whether releasing tiny particles high into the atmosphere could reflect some sunlight back into space. This would reduce the heat reaching the Earth and might help lower global temperatures.

Nature itself provides an example of how this could work. When a volcano erupts, it sends huge amounts of dust and tiny particles into the sky. These particles block some sunlight and can temporarily cool the Earth.

Scientists at Harvard University want to investigate whether a similar process could be carried out artificially. One proposed experiment involves sending a balloon about 20 kilometres into the sky and releasing a small quantity of a mineral called calcium carbonate. Special instruments would then measure how these particles affect sunlight and the atmosphere.

Supporters believe this research is worth pursuing because global warming is becoming a serious threat. They argue that if climate change reaches an emergency level, humanity should have different options available to deal with it.

However, the idea is not without danger. Nobody knows exactly what might happen if large quantities of particles are released into the atmosphere. It could disturb rainfall patterns, affect weather conditions and create unexpected environmental problems in different parts of the world.

It is important to understand that Bill Gates and the Harvard scientists are supporting research, not proposing that the sky should immediately be filled with artificial dust.

The idea raises an interesting question: if human activities are heating the planet, should we try to cool it by interfering with nature itself? The answer may depend on what science discovers in the coming years. ..CN re port, 30 Oct 2026 Source