Climate Change Brings Dates to Chitral: Date Trees Begin to Bear Fruit

CHITRAL: While climate change is causing heavy losses in Chitral through untimely rains, snowfall and floods, it is also bringing some surprising changes to the region. Fruits that were once considered suitable only for hot areas are now growing in Chitral, sometimes in considerable quantities.

A date palm tree at the house of Ijaz Ahmad in Khor Kashandeh, Chitral, is a striking example. The tree has grown tall and is now heavily laden with dates. Date palms generally thrive in hot climates, and rising temperatures may be making it possible for them to grow and bear fruit in Chitral.

Other fruits that traditionally grow in warmer regions, including oranges, sweet limes, lemons and mandarins, are also showing encouraging growth in different parts of the district. Some trees are even producing good-quality fruit.

Although date palm trees can be found in several places across Chitral, they are rarely seen bearing fruit in such abundance. The tree in Khor Kashandeh is particularly noticeable because of its heavy crop.

However, this development has a worrying side as well. While the growth of warm-climate fruits may appear encouraging, rising temperatures and longer periods of heat are damaging local fruit crops and reducing yields.

Elderly residents say that pears, grapes, pomegranates and apricots often spoil and fall from trees before they ripen. Despite the use of various pesticides, the condition of the fruit has not improved significantly.

The appearance of dates and other warm-climate fruits in Chitral may be an interesting sign of a changing climate, but the damage to traditional fruit crops is a serious concern. It highlights the need to understand how climate change is affecting local agriculture and to help farmers adapt to these changing conditions .. Muhkamuddin, (FB post), 18 Oct 2026