August Becomes Hottest Month Ever Recorded Globally

PARIS (AFP): August was the hottest month ever recorded worldwide, according to the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. Global average air temperatures reached 16.96°C, slightly above the previous record set in July 2023.

Scientists say human activity, especially the burning of coal, oil and gas, is the main cause of rising global temperatures. The planet has already warmed by about 1.4°C since pre-industrial times. Greenhouse gas emissions also reached record levels in 2025.

Ocean temperatures also hit record highs in August. More than 90 percent of the excess heat caused by greenhouse gases is absorbed by the oceans. This is putting growing pressure on marine life, coral reefs and coastal communities.

A strengthening El Niño could push global temperatures even higher in the coming months. Scientists warn that 2026 or 2027 could become the hottest year ever recorded.

Western Europe also experienced its hottest summer on record, with repeated heatwaves causing wildfires, dried rivers and thousands of excess deaths. Scientists say such extreme heat would have been almost impossible without human-caused climate change.

Experts warn that global temperatures and extreme weather will continue to rise unless the world sharply reduces the use of fossil fuels. .. CN Monitoring, 10 Sep 2026