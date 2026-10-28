Bank Managers in Chitral Under Constant Pressure to Meet Unrealistic Targets

CHITRAL: Bank managers in Chitral are reportedly facing growing pressure from the senior management of their banks to meet ambitious targets and compete with other branches. However, bankers say that the local economy has limited capacity to generate the deposits and business expected from them.

Chitral has more than 22 bank branches, but the district’s economic activity is not large enough to support the expectations of so many branches. Most people depend on salaries, small businesses, agriculture, tourism and limited local resources to meet their daily expenses. Many households have little money left to save after paying for food, education, healthcare and other basic needs.

A senior banker told Chitral News that earlier deposits would be considered at the end of the year, then it became biannual and now every day and every month is accountable. Bank managers are constantly on the lookout for opportunities when people sell their land or property, or when the government acquires private land and pays compensation. Such transactions may bring some sums of money into bank accounts. In ordinary circumstances, however, generating substantial new deposits is a difficult task.

The banker said that the constant pressure to achieve high targets has become a serious source of stress for many employees. Some bankers reportedly suffer from high blood pressure, diabetes and psychological distress, which they associate with prolonged workplace pressure. In the past, some managers have even resigned from their positions because they found the demands difficult to bear.

Another senior banker, who requested anonymity, urged Chitral News to highlight the issue and draw the attention of senior bank officials to the difficulties faced by local branch managers.

Banking is an important service, and reasonable performance targets are necessary. However, targets should reflect the economic realities of the areas where branches operate. Applying the same expectations to a small, economically constrained district as to a large commercial city may be unfair and counterproductive.

Senior bank management should adopt realistic targets, support their employees and protect their well-being. Better results are more likely to come from motivated staff and sustainable banking practices than from constant pressure. .. CN report, 28 Oct 2026