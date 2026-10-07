Badakhshan Residents Call For Protection Of Cultural Heritage

BADAKHSHAN (TOLONews): A number of cultural activists and residents in Badakhshan say some of the province’s cultural heritage, particularly local languages and dialects, handicrafts, and historical and archaeological sites, are at risk of being forgotten or disappearing.

They say neglecting these cultural assets could lead to the loss of part of the province’s historical and cultural identity, and they are calling on relevant authorities to take serious steps to identify, document and preserve them.

Cultural activist Ehsanullah Barati said: “There are many languages and dialects in Badakhshan. The province also has many handicrafts and historical monuments, including the brick bridge in Faizabad city. However, some of these historical monuments and languages are at risk of disappearing and being forgotten.”

Abdul Hakim, a Badakhshan resident, said: “The government should pay serious attention to the restoration of Badakhshan’s historical monuments.”

The Badakhshan Department of Information and Culture says it periodically holds academic gatherings to raise public awareness about the province’s cultural heritage and help prevent it from disappearing or being forgotten.

Ahmad Zahir Kabiri, head of the Badakhshan Department of Information and Culture, said: “We are working to organize educational programs on various topics, particularly the preservation and promotion of Badakhshan’s cultural heritage.”

Participants at the gathering said such programs are useful in promoting cultural heritage and preventing its loss, and called for more similar programs. .. Source