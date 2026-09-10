KP Orders Transparent Auction of Timber in Chitral

CHITRAL: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Adviser on Forests, Environment and Wildlife, Pir Musawir Khan, has directed the Forest Development Corporation (FDC) to ensure the timely transfer and safe storage of timber lying in Chitral.

He also ordered the authorities to ensure a transparent auction of the timber.

The directives were issued during a meeting at the FDC office. The meeting reviewed plans to dispose of the timber within the prescribed period and implement the relevant decision of the provincial cabinet.

Senior officials, including Forests and Environment Secretary Junaid Khan, attended the meeting. They briefed the adviser on the safe transfer of timber, the proposed auction process and expected government revenue.

Pir Musawir Khan directed officials to ensure transparency, merit and public interest at every stage. He also called for necessary measures to protect forest resources.

He stressed that the transfer and auction process must be completed within the given timeframe. This would help the government collect its revenue without delay.

The development is considered important for the management of Chitral’s forest resources, safe timber storage and transparent government auction process. .. CN report, 10 Sep 2026