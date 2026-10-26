Tirich Mir: A New Trekking Route Discovered in Chitral

Tirich Mir, the highest peak of the Hindukush range, stands majestically at 7,708 metres above sea level in Upper Chitral, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. First climbed by a Norwegian expedition in 1950, the mountain massif has six peaks above 7,000 metres and attracts mountaineers from around the world.

In October 2026, a team of Pakistani trekkers and international participants explored a lesser-known route to the mountain through Arkari Valley. The expedition aimed to rediscover an old approach and assess its potential for adventure tourism.

The team reached Muxhu Ghari, a pastoral area in the Dir Gol region, before advancing towards the base camp. Six members, including local guides and two women trekkers, reached the camp at an altitude of 4,288 metres.

From the base camp, the team enjoyed spectacular views of Tirich Mir Main Peak, Dirgol Zom and the glacier descending from the summit. Their most exciting discovery was an inscription on a stone recording the success of a Japanese expedition on 10 July 1971.

The inscription confirmed that Japanese climbers had previously reached Tirich Mir from the Dir Gol side. The recent expedition therefore rediscovered an old route rather than establishing an entirely new one.

Although the route presents serious challenges for mountaineers, its accessible base camp and breathtaking scenery offer considerable potential for trekking tourism. With proper planning, local guidance and safety arrangements, Arkari Valley could become an attractive destination for Pakistani and foreign adventure seekers, bringing new opportunities to local communities. .. Source