AI in The Courtroom: Glass Box of Justice:

CHITRAL: Justice is not only about reaching the right decision. It is also about making both sides believe that the decision was reached fairly.

Artificial intelligence could help courts move towards that ideal.

Imagine a courtroom where the plaintiff and defendant, through their lawyers, feed their pleas, arguments, evidence and relevant documents into an AI system. Everything entered into the system is displayed on a large screen in the courtroom. Nothing is hidden from either side.

If a lawyer raises an objection, presents new evidence or makes an additional argument, it is entered into the AI system in the presence of both parties and the judge. The system examines the complete record and identifies the relevant facts, laws, precedents and contradictions.

The AI then produces a reasoned analysis and a proposed judgment, showing how it reached its conclusions. Both sides can see and challenge the material considered by the system.

Even the judge’s questions could be entered through AI, creating a complete and transparent record of the proceedings. If the judge disagrees with the AI’s analysis and exercises judicial discretion, the reasons should also be recorded and made part of the case record.

This would not make AI the judge. The judge would remain responsible for the final decision. AI would instead become a transparent judicial assistant—one that remembers every document, weighs every argument and applies the law consistently.

Such a system could reduce hidden influences, human error, unnecessary delays and allegations of bias.

Courts have long asked citizens to trust a process they cannot see. It may be time to let them watch it happen instead.. .. CN report, 18 Sep 2026