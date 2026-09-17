Why Are Pakistanis Reluctant To Pay Taxes?

The government keeps asking Pakistanis to pay more taxes. But here is the question it does not like to hear: Why should people happily pay when they see their money being squandered?

An ordinary Pakistani is taxed at every turn. He pays taxes on his income, electricity, petrol, gas and daily purchases. In return, he sees poor hospitals, broken sanitation, inadequate security and failing public services.

But look at the other side.

Government officials travel in expensive vehicles that many could never dream of, from their personal salaries. Even relatively junior officials enjoy expensive cars, allowances and privileges far beyond the reach of ordinary citizens.

A poor roadside vendor is confronted by an assistant commissioner arriving in a Land Cruiser with security guards because he allegedly overcharged a customer. Enforcing the law is the official’s duty. But where is the same zeal when public money is wasted at the top?

Then come the political motorcades: vehicle after vehicle, armed escorts, flashing lights and screaming sirens-paid for, directly, by the people who are being told to tighten their belts.

And when billions of rupees are spent on luxury facilities for those in power while ordinary citizens struggle for basic healthcare, clean water and sanitation, the government’s demand for more taxes begins to sound hollow.

People do not necessarily hate taxes. They hate being treated as a source of money for an extravagant state.

Taxation is necessary. But taxation without trust becomes coercion and that is what considered by most Pakistanis.

If the government wants willing taxpayers, it must first show restraint. Cut unnecessary luxury. Reduce official fleets and privileges. Make public spending transparent.

Don’t preach sacrifice to the people while living lavishly on their money.

Show taxpayers that their money is being spent on them—not on those who already have everything. .. CN report, 17 Sep 2026