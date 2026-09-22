A Welcome Change: Tableeghi Jamaat Stresses Huqooq-ul-Ibaad

CHITRAL: The International Tableeghi Ijtima in Chitral concluded this morning with a collective Dua after the Fajr prayers.

A pleasant surprise came during the closing Dua when the Amir of the congregation gave special attention to Huqooq-ul-Ibaad – the rights and responsibilities we owe to other people.

This was particularly noteworthy because such emphasis is not often heard at a Tableeghi Ijtima. The preacher reminded the gathering that Islam is not limited to prayers and other religious rituals. Fulfilling our moral and social responsibilities is also an important part of Deen.

He gave the example of shopkeepers. They have a duty to sell goods honestly, avoid adulteration and cheating in weights and measures, and stay away from other dishonest practices that have become common in society. He also referred to examples from the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), highlighting the importance of honest trade.

Similarly, he said that people in government and other services must perform their duties honestly, avoid bribery and refrain from favouritism.

Many participants expressed pleasant surprise after the Ijtima. Some remarked: “Now the Tableegh is complete”.

It may be recalled that Chitral News, in a report published in both English and Urdu two days ago, had stressed the need for the Tableeghi Jamaat to give greater attention to Huqooq-ul-Ibaad, which are increasingly being neglected in our society. .. CN report, 22 sep 2026