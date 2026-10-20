Guidline for Tourists to Respect The Kalash Culture

CHITRAL: Tourists visiting the Kalash valleys to enjoy their colourful festivals and unique cultural traditions have been urged to respect the privacy of local people and seek permission before taking photographs or entering their homes.

The appeal comes from Amrina, a young Kalash woman and singer, who shared her concerns with journalist Anam Hussain during a visit to Bumburet Valley.

“We appreciate when tourists and explorers come to visit us. In fact, we enjoy interacting with people from all walks of life,” Amrina said. However, she expressed discomfort over visitors taking photographs without permission or entering homes uninvited. “It’s not nice to enter someone’s village and take photographs without asking,” she explained.

Amrina’s message is particularly relevant during Chilam Joshi and other Kalash festivals, which attract visitors eager to experience the community’s colourful dresses, traditional music, dances and ancient customs.

While tourism provides an opportunity to promote Kalash culture and support the local economy, visitors must remember that the people they photograph are not merely attractions for cameras or social media. They have their own privacy, dignity and cultural values.

Responsible tourism requires more than taking pictures and posting videos online. It means understanding local traditions, building trust and treating residents with courtesy. Tourists should ask permission before photographing individuals, recording videos or entering private property.

The Kalash people have preserved their distinctive cultural heritage for generations. Respectful tourism can help introduce this heritage to the wider world without compromising the rights and dignity of the community.

The message is simple: enjoy the beauty of Kalash culture, but respect the people who keep it alive. .. Source