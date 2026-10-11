CHITRAL: With respect to imposition of Governor rule and Emergency in KP, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government maintains that extraordinary intervention is necessary because of the deteriorating security situation and what it describes as the provincial government’s failure to cooperate adequately in combating militancy. These are the federal government’s stated justifications, not independently established findings.

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has rejected the decision as undemocratic, warning that weakening provincial autonomy will not bring peace.

The party argues that its government derives its authority from the electorate and has called for the federal government to reverse its decision.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has warned that emergency rule and governor’s rule risk deepening political tensions and weakening democratic processes. It has urged both the federal government and PTI to resume meaningful dialogue and ensure that fundamental rights are not suspended under the pretext of restoring order.

Article 234 of Pakistan’s Constitution provides for federal intervention when the provincial government cannot be carried on in accordance with the Constitution. The federal government has invoked this constitutional framework, alongside Article 232 on emergency powers. The political dispute is whether the conditions for such extraordinary intervention genuinely exist and whether its implementation is proportionate and constitutionally sustainable.

As for the reaction of the general population, a section of it welcomed the imposition of Governor rule, but a vast silent majority has shown dissaproval of the move as undemocratic and a stark disregard of the peoples mandate. As long as democracy is the system then democracy should be respected, believe most.

Irrespective of the justification (or not) for the imposition of governor rule, the one positive example that comes forth is the appointment of an 11-member technocratic KP Advisory Council in KP. If an 11 member team can manage the affairs of the government, why then was a 53 member cabinet including parliamentary secretaries installed by the elected govt. .. CN report, 11 Oct 2026