Prince Searches for Missing British Gravestones in Chitral

Prince Siraj ul-Mulk, a member of Chitral’s former royal family, has launched a search for missing British gravestones believed to have disappeared from the town’s historic British cemetery.

British troops fought in Chitral in 1895 to defend its young ruler during a month-long conflict. The cemetery was established in 1897 and was used for British burials until 1946. Among those possibly buried there was Capt John Macdonald Baird, who was fatally wounded during the conflict. Medical officer Harry Whitchurch, who rescued him under fire, later received the Victoria Cross.

The cemetery still contains visible signs of graves, but almost all the original headstones have disappeared. Villagers remember seeing them decades ago, but their fate remains unknown.

Prince Siraj is asking people in nearby mountain villages for information, hoping the stones can be found and returned to the cemetery.

Read complete story from Source