Why Not Introduce Marathon Running in Chitral?

CHITRAL: Chitralis have always had a strong love for physical sports. Polo has been part of our culture for generations, while football, cricket, tug-of-war and other sports have also attracted many participants and enthusiastic spectators.

Why not introduce another sport in Chitral that requires no equipment, no expense and no special infrastructure-marathon running?

A marathon could become an excellent community event. People from different backgrounds and age groups could participate, while spectators could enjoy a real competition of human stamina, determination and endurance. Marathon races are popular around the world and have become an important part of sporting and community life in many countries.

The popularity of marathon running is also reflected among prominent personalities. Prince Rahim Aga Khan, for example, has participated in marathon events despite having access to almost every kind of sport. His participation is a reminder of the universal appeal of running as a test of fitness and endurance.

Initially, participants could be divided into three age groups: up to 40 years, 40-60 years, and above 60 years. The event could be held once a month, perhaps on the first Sunday, giving people an opportunity to prepare and participate regularly.

The Chitral Airport runway could potentially be considered as a venue during evening hours, when there are no scheduled flights, subject to permission and all necessary safety arrangements by the relevant authorities.

Such an event would require almost no investment except smart management but could provide considerable benefits. It would promote fitness, encourage healthy competition, bring people together and provide much-needed outdoor entertainment for spectators.

Most importantly, it would encourage us to make better use of one of our greatest resources-our people and their human potential. .. CN report, 27 Sep 2026