Why Are Converts Often Better Muslims Than Those Born into Muslim Families?

CHITRAL: There is an interesting question worth pondering: Why is it that people who embrace Islam after following other religions often appear to be more devoted, practising and conscious of their religious responsibilities than many of those born into Muslim families?

Perhaps the answer lies in the difference between choosing a faith and inheriting an identity. A person who converts to Islam usually does so after questioning, studying, comparing and satisfying himself intellectually and spiritually. Having made a conscious choice, he values his faith and feels a personal responsibility to understand and practise it. For him, Islam is a discovery, not merely a family inheritance.

In the accompanying picture, the newly convert American Mathematician is explaining the reason for his conversion by saying that the Holy Quran is only 3 percent about orders, while 97 percent about morality, awareness and understanding the purpose of life.

On the other hand, many of us born into Muslim families take our religion for granted. We inherit a Muslim name, observe some rituals and consider ourselves Muslims without necessarily making an effort to understand the teachings, responsibilities and moral obligations of Islam. Religion becomes more of a social identity than a way of life.

Equally thought-provoking is the advice sometimes offered by religious scholars and preachers who assure Muslims that, regardless of their shortcomings and wrongdoings, they will eventually enter Paradise simply because they profess Islam. Such assurances create a dangerous mis-understanding and sense of complacency. They overlook the fact that Islam places enormous responsibility with respect to values like honesty, justice, compassion, accountability and the rights of fellow human beings.

Allah’s mercy is limitless, but so is His justice. Being born into a Muslim family is neither a guarantee of salvation nor a substitute for good deeds.

Perhaps we need to remind ourselves that being a Muslim is not merely about belonging to a religion; it is about living by its teachings. .. CN report, 07 Nov 2026