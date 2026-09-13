We Have Money to Make Bombs, Not to Feed People

We Have Money to Make Bombs, Not to Feed Peopleاردو
Every single year, billions of dollars flow effortlessly into tanks, missiles, and fighter jets. When it comes to war, money is never an issue. Governments sign off on massive defense budgets overnight. There is always cash to fund destruction, always a way to pay for bombs, and always a budget for weapons.
Yet, when the conversation shifts to feeding the hungry, the narrative suddenly changes.
Suddenly, the pockets are empty. We are told the funds simply aren’t there. We hear endless debate about deficits, political gridlock, and budget constraints. We are asked to accept that ending world hunger is an impossible financial burden.
It is a profound contradiction. How is it that we can instantly calculate the cost of a war, but we struggle to calculate the value of human life?
Hunger is not a issue of scarcity; it is a choice of priority. The world produces more than enough food to feed every man, woman, and child on Earth. People do not starve because we lack resources—they starve because we lack the collective will to distribute those resources fairly.
If a nation can find trillions to destroy lives thousands of miles away, it can find the funds to keep a child from going to bed hungry at night. It is time we stop claiming we don’t have the money. We do. We just choose to spend it on bombs instead of bread. .. CN report, 13 Sep 2026