We Have Money to Make Bombs, Not to Feed People

News Briefs

Both the Chitral districts (upper and Lower) along with 24 others have been declared terrorism affected districts and officers posted therein shall be paid an extra allowance amounting to 250 percent of there basic pay. Other districts include Peshawar, Khyber, Mardan, Charsadda, Mohmand, Nowshera, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan (Upper and Lower), Swat, Buner, Shangla, Bajaur, Dir (Upper and Lower). Talha Mahmood Foundation has set up a handicraft centre for women in the Shalden area of Chitral town near the Bazar. According to a video posted on facebook by 'çhumurkhan', people of the area have thanked the Senator heading the foundation bearing his name, for providing a much needed facility to the women folk of the area which, they can utilise to improve their livelihoods. (These short briefs are compiled and rewritten from multiple public reports and official statements. They are intended as a quick general digest; details may change as information develops.)