The Rising Trend of Suicide Among Chitral’s Youth: Causes and Harsh Realities

.. by Sharifuddin Shariq

The reported cases of suicide among young men and women in Chitral and surrounding areas are deeply disturbing. The loss of a young life is not only a tragedy for the family but also a painful reminder that many young people may be struggling with problems that remain hidden from those around them. There is no single reason behind such tragedies. However, several social, economic and family-related issues deserve serious attention.

1. Materialism, Social Pressure and Exploitation

One possible factor is the growing culture of show-off and materialism. Young people can feel pressured to own expensive clothes, mobile phones and other items simply because their friends or others around them have them.

For families with limited financial resources, meeting such demands can be difficult. In some cases, vulnerable young people may turn to outsiders for financial or emotional support. People with bad intentions can take advantage of this vulnerability by first offering help and sympathy and later becoming controlling or exploitative.

In extreme cases, blackmail, harassment or exploitation can leave a young person feeling trapped and helpless.

2. Family Expectations and the Fear of “What Will People Say?”

Another serious issue is the pressure created by unrealistic expectations. Many young people feel that they must succeed in education, careers and other areas of life in order to satisfy their families and maintain the family’s reputation.

The constant fear of “What will people say?” can add to this pressure. When young people experience failure, rejection or disappointment, criticism and humiliation can make their emotional burden even heavier.

Instead of seeing failure as a normal part of life, some may begin to feel that they have disappointed everyone around them.

3. Emotional Distance Within Families

Perhaps the most sensitive issue is the lack of communication and emotional connection within some families.

Parents and children may live under the same roof but still remain unaware of each other’s worries and emotional struggles. Young people often need someone who will listen to them without immediately judging, criticising or lecturing them.

When they do not find this understanding at home, they may look for emotional support elsewhere. An outsider who gives them attention and sympathy can gradually become very important to them. Unfortunately, some people may misuse this trust and vulnerability.

What Can We Do?

Preventing suicide requires more than simply telling young people to be strong. Families, schools, communities and institutions all have a role to play.

Parents need to communicate more openly with their children and take their concerns seriously. Young people should be encouraged to discuss failure, relationships, financial difficulties, academic pressure and other problems without fear of humiliation.

We also need to reduce the unhealthy pressure of social comparison and the constant concern about “what people will say.”

Most importantly, a young person who is in emotional distress should not be left alone with that burden. Someone who listens with patience and compassion can sometimes make a crucial difference.

Chitral is known for its close-knit communities and strong family values. We must ensure that these values also mean emotional support, understanding and care for our younger generation.

If we want to protect our children, we must first learn to listen to them. .. Adapted from an FB post in Urdu on ‘Chumarkhan’.