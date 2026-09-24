Islamabad Based Chitrali Dental Clinic Starts Functioning

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad-based dental clinic established with a special focus on serving the Chitrali community and residents of the twin cities has started functioning at PAKLAND Square, G-8 Markaz, Islamabad.

Smile Craft Dental Clinic is a venture of ZAHIR Dental Associates and aims to provide modern and affordable dental care to residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The clinic has a team of five qualified dental doctors, including a lady doctor, with expertise in different fields of dentistry. The team includes specialists in Orthodontics, Dental Surgery and Dental Implants, supported by modern dental equipment and facilities.

According to the clinic management, free consultation is being offered to patients along with discounts on various dental treatments.

As a special facility for people from the northern areas, the clinic is offering up to 20 percent discount to people from Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan. Students from Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan residing in Islamabad will be eligible for up to 25 percent discount.

The initiative is expected to provide Chitralis and other residents of the twin cities with convenient access to qualified dental professionals and modern dental services at relatively affordable rates.

The clinic is located at PAKLAND Square, G-8 Markaz, Islamabad. .. CN report, 24 Sept 2026