Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Faces a Challenge Ahead

CHITRAL: Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan had announced a protest followed by a long march towards Islamabad, demanding the withdrawal of the petroleum levy. The JI Amir had strongly stated in a press conference that the protesters would not return from Islamabad until the levy was withdrawn.

However, when the long march reached Multan, the JI Amir announced that the Prime Minister had contacted him by telephone from the United States and requested that the march be postponed. He said the Prime Minister would meet him and discuss the matter after returning home.

The Jamaat-e-Islami had attracted considerable support from even non political people who welcomed its decision to focus on a single issue- the abolition of the petroleum levy. This is an issue that directly affects the daily lives of ordinary citizens.

The decision to postpone such a strongly announced long march following one telephone call from the Prime Minister, however, may raise questions among many supporters who are more interested in issues than personalities.

The JI leadership had already held meetings with senior government ministers representing the Prime Minister. If those meetings could not resolve the issue, supporters may reasonably ask what will be different in a meeting with the Prime Minister himself.

What if the Prime Minister offers a temporary reduction in petrol prices- for example, Rs 100 per litre- but does not abolish the petroleum levy?

The key point is that the demand should remain the abolition of the petroleum levy, not merely a temporary reduction in petrol prices. Fuel prices can be increased again at any time, but once the levy is abolished, bringing it back would be a separate political decision.

This is the real challenge facing the JI Amir: to remain focused on the original demand and make sure that the issue does not end with a temporary reduction in fuel prices. .. CN report, 25 Sep 2026