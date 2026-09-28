Six Doctors from a Labourer’s Family: A Proud Achievement for Diamer

A remarkable story of hard work, education and determination has emerged from Diamer, where a hardworking father has achieved something that deserves recognition and respect.

Son Khan, a resident of Thor village near Chilas, served as a driver in the Health Department. Despite his limited income and modest circumstances, he remained determined to provide his children with the best possible education. His efforts have now produced an extraordinary result: all six of his children—three sons and three daughters—have become doctors.

This is not merely a personal achievement for one family. It is a source of pride and hope for countless hardworking parents across Diamer who dream of giving their children a better future despite financial difficulties.

The story also challenges the long-standing perception that the people of Diamer lack education or opportunities. The success of Son Khan’s family shows that when children are given encouragement, education and the opportunity to move forward, they can achieve remarkable results regardless of their family’s financial background.

The achievement of six doctors from the home of a government driver is a powerful reminder that talent is not limited by wealth or social status. What young people often need most is access to quality education, proper guidance and opportunities to develop their abilities.

Diamer does not lack talent. What is needed is greater investment in education and greater opportunities for its young people.

The success of Son Khan’s family is therefore more than a family achievement. It is a message of hope: education can break the cycle of deprivation and open the door to a better future. .. Adapted from FB post of Hunza, 28 Sep 2026