According to investigators, children as young as 12 were allegedly involved in slaughtering animals, while video footage reportedly showed lambs being dragged by their legs, thrown into piles and subjected to repeated, painful cuts while still conscious. Cattle were also allegedly tortured with electric prods. An investigation by animal welfare organisation Animal Outlook reportedly documented serious violations, including animals remaining conscious for several minutes after their throats were cut.

The facility’s manager, Nadeem Shakeel, has been charged with multiple offences, including aggravated animal cruelty with intent to torture. The allegations are now subject to judicial proceedings, and the accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This incident must not be confused with the principles of halal slaughter. Islam places considerable emphasis on compassion towards animals and prohibits unnecessary suffering. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) taught that kindness must extend to all living creatures, and that an animal must not be subjected to avoidable pain.

Those who invoke religion to conduct or facilitate cruelty are betraying its very spirit. Halal certification, commercial interests and customer participation cannot become excuses for brutality. Governments and religious authorities must ensure strict enforcement of animal welfare standards and hold offenders accountable.

An animal’s suffering does not become permissible simply because a religious label is attached to the slaughterhouse. .. Source