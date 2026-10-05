Sardar Hussain Shah: Remembering An Exemplary Teacher

Sardar Hussain Shah was born in 1932 in Noghor Dor, in the Morkhow area of Upper Chitral. He belonged to a family that valued education, simplicity and service to others.

After passing his matriculation examination from Government High School No. 1 Peshawar in 1952, he enrolled at Edwards College. However, at a time when schools in Chitral were facing a serious shortage of teachers, he responded to a request from the education authorities and left his studies to begin his teaching career at Koghuzi. From then on, education and the training of young people became his life’s mission.

He served as headmaster at several schools, including Government High School Booni, Wari Jun, Drosh, Hon and Faizabad. After retiring in 1987, he performed Hajj but continued teaching at Chitral Public School. He also taught students at his home free of charge and never charged tuition fees.

Sardar Hussain Shah was known as a kind, gentle and simple teacher. Many of his students went on to hold important positions in government and semi-government institutions, while others continue to serve the public.

He passed away on October 1, 2026. His death is a great loss to his family, thousands of former students and the educational community of Chitral. His life remains a shining example of dedication to education, service, simplicity and love for students.

May Allah forgive him, fill his grave with light and grant him the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous. Ameen. .. Sohail Shah, 05 Oct 2026