Referendum Plan for New Provinces Revealed

Preliminary discussions envisage moving towards the proposed constitutional amendment during the first half of 2027. Initial steps could be taken in the first quarter of that year.

Under the proposal, Punjab could be divided into four provinces, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into three, Balochistan into three, and Sindh into two. The plan is aimed at improving governance, bringing government services closer to citizens, and ensuring a more balanced distribution of development resources, reported Geo News.

The proposed referendum would seek public support for the broader idea of increasing the number of provinces, rather than leaving the decision solely to political negotiations and party interests.

The restructuring is not intended to target any particular province or weaken the political or administrative status of existing provincial units. Instead, it will try to balance Pakistan’s growing population, administrative challenges, and uneven development impacting the existing governance structure.

The proposal remains at an early discussion stage. No final decision has been taken on the proposed provincial boundaries, administrative structures, or the constitutional process required to implement such a major restructuring.