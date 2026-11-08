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Referendum Plan for New Provinces Revealed

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By Staff desk November 8, 2026

Pakistan is considering a major administrative restructuring plan that could increase the number of provinces from four to 12, with a nationwide referendum potentially held before the proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment.

Preliminary discussions envisage moving towards the proposed constitutional amendment during the first half of 2027. Initial steps could be taken in the first quarter of that year.

Under the proposal, Punjab could be divided into four provinces, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into three, Balochistan into three, and Sindh into two. The plan is aimed at improving governance, bringing government services closer to citizens, and ensuring a more balanced distribution of development resources, reported Geo News.

The proposed referendum would seek public support for the broader idea of increasing the number of provinces, rather than leaving the decision solely to political negotiations and party interests.

The restructuring is not intended to target any particular province or weaken the political or administrative status of existing provincial units. Instead, it will try to balance Pakistan’s growing population, administrative challenges, and uneven development impacting the existing governance structure.

The proposal remains at an early discussion stage. No final decision has been taken on the proposed provincial boundaries, administrative structures, or the constitutional process required to implement such a major restructuring.

Creating additional provinces would also involve several constitutional and political challenges, including the distribution of financial resources, provincial representation, administrative responsibilities, and the transfer of government institutions. .. Source
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Comment (1)

  • Fardad Ali Shah November 8, 2026

    Another half baked ‘reform’. If new provinces have to be made, make at least all divisions as provinces, if not districts. Adding eight provinces to present system will be only cosmetic in nature and result in ‘more of the same’ with additional expenses.

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