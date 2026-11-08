Referendum Plan for New Provinces Revealed

Under the proposal, Punjab could be divided into four provinces, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into three, Balochistan into three, and Sindh into two. The plan is aimed at improving governance, bringing government services closer to citizens, and ensuring a more balanced distribution of development resources, reported Geo News.
The proposed referendum would seek public support for the broader idea of increasing the number of provinces, rather than leaving the decision solely to political negotiations and party interests.
The restructuring is not intended to target any particular province or weaken the political or administrative status of existing provincial units. Instead, it will try to balance Pakistan’s growing population, administrative challenges, and uneven development impacting the existing governance structure.
The proposal remains at an early discussion stage. No final decision has been taken on the proposed provincial boundaries, administrative structures, or the constitutional process required to implement such a major restructuring.
Comment (1)
Another half baked ‘reform’. If new provinces have to be made, make at least all divisions as provinces, if not districts. Adding eight provinces to present system will be only cosmetic in nature and result in ‘more of the same’ with additional expenses.