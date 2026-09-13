Muhammad Hussain -The Abdul Sattar Edhi of Chitral

.. by Javed Hayat

Every morning, very early, a tall and impressive man moves quickly through the wards of the District Headquarters Hospital, Chitral. He reaches the bedside of every patient, asks about their condition with great sincerity, places his hand on their forehead and gives comfort to their attendants.

He puts fresh fruits and other food items beside the patient. He asks the attendants if they are facing any problem. If someone is genuinely in need, he tries to solve the problem. If blood is needed, he arranges it. He can read the face of a poor and helpless person and immediately comes forward to help.

If, God forbid, someone has died, he brings his own vehicle, drives it himself and takes the dead body to the family home. He also makes arrangements for the burial and funeral.

It is as if this man was born to serve others.

Looking at the activities of Muhammad Hussain, anyone can call him the Abdul Sattar Edhi of Chitral. He has been performing these services since 1970, when Chitral was passing through a truly difficult and backward period.

Muhammad Hussain belongs to the respected Khushye tribe of the Turikho area. He was born in a well-off family in Mehrab to Mir Muhammad. His father served as a highly skilled instructor in the British forces of the State of Chitral.

There is an interesting story about his father. It is said that during a military salute, when he came to attention and struck his foot hard on the ground, he fractured his leg.

After retiring from the State Bodyguard, he was inducted into the Chitral Scouts as an instructor because there was no suitable replacement for him.

In 1970, Muhammad Hussain moved to Chitral town with his family. After leaving his job, he started his own business.

Muhammad Hussain studied up to the tenth grade at Chitral High School. He valued education, but chose to start his own business.

In those days, Muhammad Hussain was among the first people in Chitral to travel by road to Koghazi. When the road reached Koghazi, he was the first driver to take a vehicle there.

When the dangerous tracks of Chitral, including Chachili, Duthang and Yarkhun in Turikho, were newly constructed, Muhammad Hussain was among the first people to drive on them. Even today, those rough tracks seem to carry the fragrance of his courage.

When he first drove a vehicle over the mountain at “Tao”, beyond Shnoghur, some English tourists were travelling with him. Impressed by his courage, they rewarded him with two hundred rupees, a considerable amount at that time.

In this sense, Muhammad Hussain is the living history of Chitral — a person who can truly be called a piece of living history.

In his youth, Muhammad Hussain was an exceptionally handsome young man. He was also one of the legendary football players of Chitral’s famous Al-Fatah Club.

His youth was remarkable and completely free from bad habits. He never smoked a cigarette. He never hurt anyone’s feelings. He never caused harm to anyone. He never gave anyone a reason to complain about him.

He remained committed to the great traditions of Chitral.

Women and men, old people and children, workers and the needy, patients and healthy people — everyone has remained impressed by his excellent manners and character.

He has always been in the front row when it comes to serving others.

Muhammad Hussain is extremely kind-hearted and cheerful. He has a very large circle of friends, and his dining table is even larger.

He has raised his family according to the same tradition. His five sons and three daughters demonstrate through their good manners that they truly belong to a great traditional family. Their character and conduct have been shaped as an example for others.

Muhammad Hussain enjoys remarkably good health. He is a very early riser.

After the morning prayer, he comes to the bazaar and joins his friends for a cup of black tea at the famous hotel of the late Malfit Khan. Sadiq Khan prepares this black tea specially for his regular customers. It is his expression of affection for them.

From there, Muhammad Hussain goes straight to the hospital mentioned earlier. Afterwards, he returns to his shop and has breakfast there.

Muhammad Hussain is considered an expert in the pure and traditional form of the Khowar language. He is a man of taste and culture and deeply respects Khowar poets and writers.

He considers Chitrali traditions extremely precious and dear to his heart.

He is deeply concerned that today’s young Chitralis are no longer giving proper respect and importance to their traditional values.

His shop is famous for selling pure and genuine products. People rarely go elsewhere when they want to buy pure tea leaves.

He has a large and closely connected family. All his sons are working.

Muhammad Hussain’s sincerity and service to humanity have made him an important character in society. Perhaps the history of Chitral would remain incomplete without mentioning him.

You truly seem to have been born to feel the pain of others.

Living for others is the true measure of humanity, but reaching that standard is not within everyone’s ability.

You are a complete institution in yourself.

Your personality is like a fragrance.

Your presence is like a light.

And your character is a standard worth following.

People like you are born only once in many generations.

The misfortune of a small town is that even its great characters can appear small. If Muhammad Hussain had lived in a major city, he might have become another Abdul Sattar Edhi.

He is one of the great assets of Chitral and one of those flowers in the garden of humanity whose fragrance makes the world a better place.

A quiet and selfless man.

A hero who does not care for praise or reward.

A hero whose services deserve to be recognised.

To fail to acknowledge such a person would be an injustice to ourselves.

My Chitral is not without such remarkable people.

.. This article is from the column ‘Dharhkanon ki zuban’ by Javed Hayat . The Urdu version can be read here