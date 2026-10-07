PM Urges PTI To End Protest March

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to stop its long march and protest politics. Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Kashmir Chowk Underpass in Islamabad, he stated that the government is open to holding talks with the opposition, but only after they end their sit-ins. He warned that continuous political agitation damages Pakistan’s economy, disrupts exports and manufacturing, and hurts the country’s international reputation.

The Prime Minister highlighted that his government had stabilized the economy, leading to improvements in exports, remittances, and industrial output. He criticized PTI for walking away from previous negotiations after demanding sudden changes to a finalized agreement. Shehbaz Sharif made it clear that while the government desires national unity and progress, it will enforce the law to protect public life and property against disruptions.

Meanwhile, political tensions remain high across the country. The Punjab government has reimposed Section 144 across the province until October 15 due to security and terror concerns, prohibiting public gatherings. In related regional developments, 39 people were recently arrested in a crackdown on fraudulent loan application networks blackmailing citizens, the Punjab Assembly questioned top electricity officials over excessive billing and load shedding, and several PTI leaders were sent to jail on judicial remand following recent protests. .. Source