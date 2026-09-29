Pakistan’s Paradox: Beyond Personalities to Institutions

Pakistan faces a recurring cycle of balance-of-payments crises, political instability and dependence on external assistance despite possessing significant natural, geographic and human resources. The central problem, according to the article, is not a lack of potential but weak institutions and excessive political discretion.

The first priority should be rule-based governance. Senior government appointments should be made through transparent, competitive processes, while regulators and other key officials should have secure, fixed tenures. Such institutional stability would improve public confidence and encourage investment.

The economy must also move from rent-seeking to productive activity. A simpler and broader tax system should bring currently undertaxed sectors into the tax net. Loss-making state enterprises should be privatized transparently, with proceeds directed toward education and debt reduction. Energy reforms should address capacity payments, electricity theft and regulatory barriers to alternative energy.

The article in ‘Daily Times’ also calls for genuine local government empowerment. Provinces should transfer substantial development funds and authority to elected local governments so that mayors can effectively manage urban services and remain accountable to citizens.

Human capital is identified as Pakistan’s greatest potential asset. With millions of children out of school and widespread learning poverty, education spending should be linked to measurable outcomes. Technical universities, industry-linked skills training and digital government services should also be expanded.

Finally, political parties should agree on a long-term Charter of Economy, ensuring continuity in taxation, energy, privatization and major international agreements regardless of changes in government.

The article concludes that Pakistan’s prosperity depends not on charismatic leaders or repeated bailouts, but on strong, predictable and accountable institutions that survive changes in political leadership. .. Source