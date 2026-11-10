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Many Ismaili Muslims Elected to Civic Bodies in US

By Staff desk November 10, 2026

Source : the.ismaili

The Ismaili Council for USA extends its warmest congratulations to the newly elected civic leaders from the Jamat. Demonstrating a steadfast commitment to public service, ethical leadership, and civic duty, these individuals have been entrusted by their local communities to lead, serve, and build bridges across diverse populations. These newly elected leaders join a growing cohort of Ismaili Americans who are already actively serving in municipal, county, and state roles across the country. From school board trustees ensuring educational quality to state representatives advancing policy, these officials exemplify the spirit of public service every day.

As Shia Ismaili Muslims, we carry a profound responsibility to help shape the societies that we live in. As we recognize these leaders, we encourage members of the community to participate actively in civic life—whether through voting, volunteering on local boards and commissions, or seeking public office.

November 2026 Elected Officials

Salman Bhojani Salman Bhojani State Representative, Texas House of Representatives, District 92
(Region: Central)*Re-elected for a third term
Dr. Suleman Lalani Dr. Suleman Lalani State Representative, Texas House of Representatives, District 76
(Region: Southwest)*Re-elected for a third term
Rahim Asani Rahim Asani State Representative, Georgia House of Representatives, District 108
(Region: Southeast)
Ayaan Moledina Ayaan Moledina Trustee, Round Rock Independent School District, Place 3
(Region: Southwest)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Afshi Charania Afshi Charania Trustee, Fort Bend Independent School District, Position 3
(Region: Southwest)
Dr. Anil S. Muhammed Dr. Anil S. Muhammed Trustee Area A, Torrance Unified School District
(Region: West)
Ashish Hamirani Ashish Hamirani Trustee & Board President, Stafford Municipal School District
(Region: Southwest)
Noureen Hashim-Jiwani Noureen Hashim-Jiwani Council Member, School Council for Northside College Prep
(Region: Midwest)
Sean Hassan Sean Hassan Trustee & Board Chair, Austin Community College District
(Region: Southwest)
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