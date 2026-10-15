Japan Declares Cyber Emergency Due To AI-Linked Attacks

Japan has declared a “state of emergency in cyberspace” after a wave of cyberattacks hit more than 20 major companies, raising concerns about the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) by cybercriminals.

According to reports cited by the Financial Times, affected organisations include Times Car, a car rental company, and Lawson, a major convenience store chain. Hospitals and government facilities have also reportedly been targeted, exposing potentially millions of pieces of personal and confidential information.

One of the most alarming cases involves stolen driving licence images obtained in the Times Car data breach. Reports suggest that these documents have appeared on dark web marketplaces, where criminals can buy and sell stolen personal information.

Japanese officials have described the situation as extremely serious. Masaaki Taira, who leads the National Cybersecurity Strategy Headquarters, has called for urgent action, while cybersecurity minister Toshiharu Furukawa has also expressed grave concern.

In response, financial institutions have been instructed not to accept driving licences as the sole form of identification when opening new bank accounts. Customers will instead need to provide more secure identification, such as passports or Japan’s My Number identity cards, which contain electronic chips.

Experts have warned that weaknesses in Japan’s cybersecurity systems have left sensitive information vulnerable. AI tools could make cyberattacks faster, cheaper and more sophisticated, although the extent of AI’s role in the reported incidents remains unclear.

The crisis highlights the urgent need for stronger digital security as cybercriminals adopt increasingly advanced technologies. Governments and businesses worldwide may face similar threats if they fail to strengthen their defences. .. Source