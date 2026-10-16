Educated on Paper, Unprepared for Life

Pakistan needs a curriculum that builds character, promotes healthy living and prepares students for the practical challenges of everyday life.

Education should do much more than help students pass examinations and obtain degrees. Its real purpose should be to prepare young people to become responsible citizens, compassionate human beings and sensible adults who can manage the challenges of everyday life.

Unfortunately, much of our education system places excessive emphasis on textbooks, examinations and memorisation. Students spend years learning mathematics, algebra, scientific theories, historical narratives and religious lessons, yet many leave school without acquiring some of the most basic skills needed to lead a healthy, responsible and meaningful life.

Our school curriculum should give greater importance to character building, moral education and practical life skills.

Students should be taught honesty, punctuality, discipline, respect for others, tolerance, cleanliness, responsibility and respect for public property. They should learn that success is not measured merely by academic qualifications or wealth, but also by integrity, kindness and how they treat other people.

Basic health education is equally important. Children should understand the principles of a balanced diet, the dangers of excessive sugar, salt and unhealthy fats, the importance of physical exercise, personal hygiene and adequate sleep. Such knowledge can help them develop healthy habits early in life.

Every student should also learn basic first aid, how to respond to common emergencies, how to seek help and how to recognise potentially dangerous situations. These are practical skills that can save lives.

Another neglected area is compassion for living creatures. Schools should encourage kindness towards birds, animals and other vulnerable beings, while teaching students to protect nature and respect the environment.

Religious education can also contribute to these objectives when its ethical teachings are connected with everyday conduct, including honesty, compassion, justice and the rights of others.

This does not mean abandoning mathematics, science, history or other academic subjects. It means broadening the purpose of education beyond memorisation and examinations. Academic knowledge and practical wisdom should complement each other.

A student who can solve a difficult mathematical problem but cannot respond sensibly to a medical emergency, maintain healthy habits or treat others with kindness has received an incomplete education.

Pakistan needs an education system that prepares children not only to earn a living, but also to live responsibly, think independently and contribute positively to society.

The ultimate measure of education should not simply be how much a student knows, but also what kind of human being that student becomes .. CN report, 16 Oct 2026