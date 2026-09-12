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20°C Chitral, today
News Briefs
A total of four polio cases have been reported nationwide so far in 2026, comprising three cases from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one from Sindh province.The latest is a new case confirmed in Bannu KP. The trend of intolerence is growing in the once peaceful game of polo in the Northern region. After having seen the unpleasant event at the Chitral polo ground few days back, a fresh incident from Gilgit is reported where the popular player Shaka was sent to prison after a brawl with other player at the polo ground. After conducting effective crack down on drug dealers, the District Police Officer (Lower Chitral) Ms Resham jahangir has taken up arms against the spread of obscene videos in the social media internet. She asked the people to report such cases promptly to the police so that appropriate action is taken against the culprits. Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a long march towards Islamabad on September 20 against the petroleum levy. JI chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said the government will have to withdraw the levy, which he described as a “Bhatta Tax,” and warned that the party will enter Islamabad from all directions. The body of 55-year-old paraglider Asif Mehmood, a retired navy commando, who had come to practise paragliding in Chitral, was found yesterday afternoon in the highland pastures of Oveer Valley in Upper Chitral. Mehmood had gone missing shortly after taking off from Zani Pass. His parachute and body were spotted by a shephard, who subsequently alerted the search and rescue teams. Diesel price has crossed Rupees 400 liter in Pakistan. This is the fifth consecutive day that prices are being rased flagrantly in Paki land. Increase in diesel price effects every kind of commodity and specially hits the poorest segment of the society the hardest. These short briefs are compiled and rewritten from multiple public reports and official statements. They are intended as a quick general digest; details may change as information develops
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Anthropic Blocks AI Attempts Linked to Biological Weapons Research

By Staff desk September 12, 2026

Anthropic reported stopping multiple attempts this year by scientists seeking to use its AI models for research that could aid biological weapons development. The company detailed five cases in which users circumvented safeguards or obscured their intentions, including some from prohibited countries such as Russia, China and Iran.

One example involved a researcher from an unsupported region who spent weeks planning avian influenza experiments with Claude. Safety filters limited the work to Anthropic’s weakest models. The firm stressed it could not confirm harmful intent, noting that similar information could also support vaccine research. Accounts involved were banned, though institutions and nations were not named.

The disclosures come amid rising AI safety concerns. A recent employee resignation highlighted fears that advanced AI could pose existential risks within a decade. Broader worries include terrorist or state actors using AI to design pathogens, though practical barriers to production remain. Anthropic also reported other misuses, such as fraud schemes and surveillance tools, plus sophisticated efforts by Chinese labs to distill its models.

Experts increasingly call for stronger controls and regulation as AI capabilities in biology advance. .. Read full article from  source

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