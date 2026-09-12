Anthropic Blocks AI Attempts Linked to Biological Weapons Research

News Briefs

A total of four polio cases have been reported nationwide so far in 2026, comprising three cases from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one from Sindh province.The latest is a new case confirmed in Bannu KP. The trend of intolerence is growing in the once peaceful game of polo in the Northern region. After having seen the unpleasant event at the Chitral polo ground few days back, a fresh incident from Gilgit is reported where the popular player Shaka was sent to prison after a brawl with other player at the polo ground. After conducting effective crack down on drug dealers, the District Police Officer (Lower Chitral) Ms Resham jahangir has taken up arms against the spread of obscene videos in the social media internet. She asked the people to report such cases promptly to the police so that appropriate action is taken against the culprits. Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a long march towards Islamabad on September 20 against the petroleum levy. JI chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said the government will have to withdraw the levy, which he described as a “Bhatta Tax,” and warned that the party will enter Islamabad from all directions. The body of 55-year-old paraglider Asif Mehmood, a retired navy commando, who had come to practise paragliding in Chitral, was found yesterday afternoon in the highland pastures of Oveer Valley in Upper Chitral. Mehmood had gone missing shortly after taking off from Zani Pass. His parachute and body were spotted by a shephard, who subsequently alerted the search and rescue teams. Diesel price has crossed Rupees 400 liter in Pakistan. This is the fifth consecutive day that prices are being rased flagrantly in Paki land. Increase in diesel price effects every kind of commodity and specially hits the poorest segment of the society the hardest. These short briefs are compiled and rewritten from multiple public reports and official statements. They are intended as a quick general digest; details may change as information develops