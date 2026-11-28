WASHINGTON/TEHRAN, November 28, 2026: US President Donald Trump has warned that continued instability in the Middle East could lead to a nuclear catastrophe, claiming that Iran possesses missiles capable of reaching Europe, although not the United States. His remarks have added to growing international concerns over the escalating confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

Speaking during a Thanksgiving call with US military personnel, Trump alleged that Iran’s missile capabilities posed a threat to European countries and warned that a failure to achieve regional stability could expose Israel and other Middle Eastern states to a nuclear attack. He reiterated that Washington would not allow Tehran to acquire nuclear weapons, adding that peace in the region was essential.

The conflict, which began on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes against Iran, has continued despite diplomatic efforts. A preliminary agreement brokered by Pakistan with Qatar’s assistance in June had briefly halted hostilities, but the ceasefire subsequently collapsed amid mutual accusations of violations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Pakistan and Qatar were continuing to facilitate communication between Tehran and Washington. Iran has demanded an end to hostilities on all fronts and the lifting of the US naval blockade before normal shipping through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz can resume.

Meanwhile, Iran claimed to have recovered two oil tankers allegedly seized by US forces. Its Revolutionary Guards also said Iranian air defences had fired warning shots at an American F-16 fighter jet near Hengam Island, forcing it to retreat.

Regional tensions widened after Kuwait summoned the Iranian ambassador over a drone attack that killed two Italian nationals. Tehran denied responsibility and offered cooperation in an investigation, describing the incident as suspicious.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack and urged all parties to exercise restraint.

With diplomatic efforts struggling to gain momentum, the danger of a wider regional confrontation remains a serious international concern. .. Source