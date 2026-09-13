News Briefs
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24°C Chitral, today
News Briefs
Both the Chitral districts (upper and Lower) along with 24 others have been declared terrorism affected districts and officers posted therein  shall be paid an extra allowance amounting to 250 percent of there basic pay. Other districts include Peshawar, Khyber, Mardan, Charsadda, Mohmand, Nowshera, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan (Upper and Lower), Swat, Buner, Shangla, Bajaur, Dir (Upper and Lower). Talha Mahmood Foundation has set up a handicraft centre for women in the Shalden area of Chitral town near the Bazar. According to a video posted on facebook by 'çhumurkhan', people of the area have thanked the Senator heading the foundation bearing his name, for providing a much needed facility to the women folk of the area which, they can utilise to improve their livelihoods. (These short briefs are compiled and rewritten from multiple public reports and official statements. They are intended as a quick general digest; details may change as information develops.)
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The Real Scandal: How Pakistan’s Loans Were Looted

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By Staff desk September 13, 2026

We keep hearing the same tired excuses: Pakistan must repay mountains of debt, then it rushes out to borrow even more. The nation is sick of this endless loop. What people demand to know is brutally simple – who signed these loans, and where the hell did the money go?

Pakistan is not a barren wasteland. It has fertile land, rivers, minerals, a massive young workforce, and a strategic location that others envy. So why does this country keep crawling to lenders with a begging bowl? The uncomfortable truth is staring us in the face: the money was not used to build lasting strength. It was squandered – poured into extremely exagerrated perks and protocols, white elephant projects, political patronage, inflated contracts, and reckless spending while ordinary citizens paid the price  through their nose in blackouts, inflation, and broken systems.

Year after year, governments take loans in the name of the people, yet the people see almost nothing lasting in return. The debt grows. The excuses multiply. Accountability remains a joke. Who approved these borrowings? Who pocketed the commissions? Who decided that another highway or another power plant that never delivers was more important than fixing the fundamentals?

This is not misfortune. This is mismanagement on a national scale. Until the public gets clear, ruthless answers about every rupee borrowed and spent, the cycle will continue and the country will keep bleeding. Pakistan does not lack resources. It lacks honest stewardship. The people have every right to demand both the truth and the heads that failed them. .. CN report, 13 Sep 2026

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