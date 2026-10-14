Scientists Predicted Nov13, 2026 Will Be Doomsday

In 1960, Science, one of the world’s leading scientific journals, published a shocking article titled “Doomsday: Friday, 13 November, A.D. 2026.” It predicted that the world’s population would grow so rapidly that humanity would almost destroy itself by that date.

The authors were Heinz von Foerster, an Austrian-American scientist, and his two students. They argued that humans were different from other species because people could communicate, cooperate and solve problems together. They believed this ability could make population growth faster and faster, eventually leaving people without enough space and resources.

Their calculations were based on population figures from the previous 2,000 years. Surprisingly, their predictions remained close to reality for several decades. Scientists, newspapers and even politicians discussed their work seriously.

However, around 1993, world population growth began to fall behind their predictions. Birth rates declined as societies changed and families began having fewer children. Today, the global birth rate is less than half its level in 1960.

Therefore, we are unlikely to face the predicted disaster on November 13, 2026. But the article remains an interesting example of how science can attract public attention through a dramatic message supported by mathematical research.

The main lesson is that serious problems can sometimes be brought to public attention through surprising ideas. Although the prediction was exaggerated, it helped people think about population growth and the importance of cooperation.

Based on an article by Alan MacEachern, Professor of History at Western University, republished from The Conversation. .. Source