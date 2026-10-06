PIA Announces Major Organizational Restructuring

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has approved major changes to its organizational structure as part of a wider plan to make the airline more efficient and reduce administrative costs.

According to a report, the post of Chief Operating Officer (COO) has been abolished, along with the entire COO department. The position of General Manager (GM) Security has also been removed. The Security Section will now work directly under the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The post of GM Works has also been abolished, and the department has been placed under the Human Resources (HR) division. The position of GM Passenger Handling Services (PHS) has also been eliminated.

GM Kapil Kumar has been appointed as Acting General Manager. Zulqarnain Mehdi has been made Special Assistant to the CEO and given responsibility for ground operations.

Water transport, airport services and ramp services will also come under Mehdi’s supervision.

A PIA spokesperson said the restructuring is part of a comprehensive reform plan approved by the airline’s Board. The aim is to reduce unnecessary administrative layers and make PIA more streamlined and efficient.

The organizational changes come as PIA is also expanding its international operations. The airline recently announced plans to increase its London flights to seven per week from October 27. Five weekly flights will operate from Islamabad to London and two from Lahore, compared with four weekly flights at present. .. Source