Pakistan’s Geopolitics and the Wellbeing of Its People

.. by Rabia Sundho

Pakistan’s location makes geopolitics a major influence on the country’s economic stability, security and quality of life. Situated between South Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East, and caught between the competing interests of the United States and China, Pakistan faces constant external pressures as well as serious internal challenges.

Its relationship with China, particularly through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has brought investment in energy, infrastructure and connectivity. However, security threats to Chinese workers and projects, especially in Balochistan, have slowed progress. Concerns about external debt also raise questions about Pakistan’s financial flexibility.

At the same time, Pakistan has repeatedly relied on the IMF and financial support from friendly countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE to overcome economic crises. While such assistance has helped prevent financial collapse, IMF-linked reforms, including subsidy reductions, higher taxes and fiscal tightening, can place additional pressure on ordinary citizens.

Relations with India and Afghanistan also have a direct impact on Pakistan’s wellbeing. Tensions with India contribute to high defence spending, while insecurity along the Afghan border and attacks linked to militant groups have damaged lives, investment and economic activity.

Pakistan’s challenge is therefore not simply to manage its geopolitical relationships but to reduce its dependence on them. A stronger focus on geo-economics, regional trade, internal security, tax reform, education and healthcare could help convert Pakistan’s strategic location into an economic advantage.

Ultimately, Pakistan’s long-term wellbeing will depend on balancing national security with human development and building a more resilient economy that is less vulnerable to external pressures .. Source