How Hulagu Khan Destroyed Baghdad: The Fall of Islam’s Golden Age

In 1258, the Mongol army led by Hulagu Khan, grandson of Genghis Khan, invaded Baghdad and destroyed one of the greatest centres of knowledge and civilisation in the medieval world. The fall of Baghdad marked a turning point in Islamic history and dealt a devastating blow to the Golden Age of Muslim scholarship.

Baghdad became the capital of the Abbasid Caliphate in 762 under Caliph Al-Mansur. Over the following centuries, it developed into a centre of science, medicine, mathematics, philosophy, literature and religious learning. Under rulers such as Harun al-Rashid, scholars from different parts of the world gathered there to study, translate and preserve knowledge.

The famous Bayt al-Hikmah, or House of Wisdom, became a symbol of this intellectual achievement. Countless books and manuscripts helped preserve the scientific and philosophical knowledge of earlier civilisations and encouraged new discoveries.

Meanwhile, the Mongols had built a powerful empire across Asia. Hulagu Khan expanded their rule into Persia and the Middle East. In 1258, he demanded that Abbasid Caliph Al-Musta’sim surrender Baghdad. The caliph refused, apparently believing that the city could withstand the Mongol assault.

The Mongol forces surrounded Baghdad, broke its defences and captured the city after a brief siege. The ensuing massacre killed enormous numbers of people, although historians disagree about the actual death toll. Buildings were destroyed, and libraries and manuscripts were reportedly lost on a massive scale. Accounts of books thrown into the Tigris River have become a lasting symbol of the destruction of knowledge.

Caliph Al-Musta’sim was killed in a miserable way, and the Abbasid Caliphate in Baghdad came to an end.

The catastrophe was not the end of Islamic civilisation, but it severely damaged one of its most important intellectual centres. Baghdad’s fall remains a powerful historical lesson: when knowledge, institutions and wise leadership are destroyed, the consequences can last for generations. .. Source