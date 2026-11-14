How Erectile Dysfunction Led a KGB Spy into the Arms of MI6

Based on ‘The Economist’ article reviewing Ben Macintyre’s book, Redwood.

The story is about Vladimir Kuzichkin, a senior Soviet intelligence officer who worked for the KGB in Tehran, Iran, during the revolution of 1979. His life took an unexpected turn when personal problems, particularly erectile dysfunction and a failing marriage, pushed him towards British intelligence agency MI6.

Kuzichkin was already becoming unhappy with the Soviet system. He was disturbed by the corruption, cruelty and dishonesty within the KGB and the Soviet government. However, his personal problems made him more vulnerable and opened the door for British intelligence officers to approach him.

MI6 recognised his weaknesses and began helping him in unusual ways. It even supplied him with red pills, which were actually vitamin placebos rather than genuine medical treatment. Kuzichkin also believed that circumcision, performed on a favourable date chosen through astrology, might solve his problem.

His relationship with MI6 eventually developed into cooperation. In 1982, he escaped Iran through Turkey with British assistance, taking valuable KGB secrets with him.

His intelligence proved extremely important. Britain and America shared information supplied by Kuzichkin with Iran’s revolutionary government. This helped trigger a massive crackdown on suspected communist supporters. Thousands of people were executed, strengthening the position of Iran’s Islamist rulers.

However, Kuzichkin was later haunted by the consequences of the information he had provided. He died in 2009.

The story demonstrates that espionage is not always about sophisticated technology or complicated operations. Sometimes, human weaknesses, personal frustrations and individual relationships can change the course of international history. Source