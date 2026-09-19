Healthy Laughter: A Good Everyday Therapy For Stress

Life today moves fast and often feels heavy. Work pressure, family worries, and daily challenges can make people tense and tired. Yet there is one simple and free medicine that helps everyone – laughter.

Laughter is a natural therapy. When we laugh, our body releases happy chemicals that relax muscles and improve mood. It lowers blood pressure, reduces pain, and clears the mind. A good laugh can turn a dull day into a bright one.

There are many ways to find laughter. A funny joke, a cartoon, a meme, or even something silly we see or hear can make us smile. Any excuse is good to laugh. We don’t need to wait for perfect moments – laughter can be found in small things around us every day.

However, one important rule must be remembered: laugh with others, not at others. Making fun of someone’s weakness or mistake is not true laughter; it is sarcasism which is an antonymn of healthy laughter.

Families that laugh together stay happier. Offices where people share light moments work better. Communities that smile more grow stronger.

So, let’s make laughter part of our daily routine. Watch something funny, share a joke, or simply smile at a friend. It costs nothing but gives peace of mind. In a world full of stress, laughter remains the easiest and most human way to heal. .. CN report, 19 Sep 2026