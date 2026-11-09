From Chitral’s Kalash Valley to Pakistan’s Women’s Cricket Team

Saira Jabeen, a talented right-handed batter from the mountainous valley of Chitral in northern Pakistan, has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the 60th player to represent Pakistan in Women’s T20 Internationals. She earned her international cap against Zimbabwe in Karachi last month and has also been included in the touring squad led by Fatima Sana for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

In the second part of the 80th edition of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast, Saira shared the inspiring story of her journey from Chitral to the national team. She spoke about the challenges and experiences that shaped her cricketing career, from playing domestic cricket in Pakistan to spending a summer in Australia participating in club cricket.

Saira did not take long to demonstrate her batting abilities on the international stage. In just her second innings across three T20 Internationals, she scored an unbeaten 50 off 32 balls, including eight boundaries. Coming to the crease when Pakistan were 58 for one, she helped the team reach an impressive total of 223 for four.

Besides her batting skills, Saira is also capable of bowling useful medium-pace deliveries. During the podcast, she discussed her decision to pursue cricket professionally, her move from Chitral to Peshawar and subsequently Lahore for better training opportunities, and her experience of playing club cricket in Australia.

She also acknowledged the tremendous support she received from her family, particularly her father. Interestingly, her father had initially hoped that she would pursue medicine as a profession. However, the family’s encouragement eventually helped her follow her passion for cricket and reach the national stage.

Saira Jabeen’s journey is a source of pride for Chitral and an encouraging example for young girls from remote and mountainous regions who aspire to make their mark in sports. Her achievement demonstrates that talent, determination and family support can help overcome geographical and social barriers. .. Source